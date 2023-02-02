Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

Rating: 4/10

Recruiting proven Premier League striker Danny Ings is good business from West Ham. Despite his injury - an unfortunate way to start at a new club - he will help with the Hammers' goal drought.

However, losing exciting youth players such as Harrison Ashby and Pierre Ekwah is disappointing. Both players showed great ability in the youth sides, and arguably should have been utilised more in the senior team. It is always great to see academy players break through the system, and hopefully they are successful in their new respective clubs.

The departure of Craig Dawson also hits the club, following two fantastic years in east London. Not replacing Dawson may be a risky move from David Moyes.

