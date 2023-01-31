C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

Bournemouth have never had a transfer window like this one.

Traditionally, we have had to spend moderate amounts, sensibly plotting our every move. Eddie Howe was a master of this and, despite Maxim Demin being very generous with the cash, it was never as hectic as this.

However, the Bill Foley era is well under way and he is pumping in millions to help the club survive. What’s exciting is that the capture of the likes of Dango Ouattara from Lorient and Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City the players we are bringing in are prospects who will only get better and better.

We had also wanted Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal before he unfortunately failed his medical and, amazingly, Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo, who appeared to initially decline and then potentially want to join. I don’t think anyone knows what will happen.

After Monday's move for Matias Vina, there appears to be another two or three being worked on - and not for small figures either - to go with the sensible signing of Darren Randolph as back-up to Neto.

It appears the days are gone of being restricted by what we can buy. Now we are growing as a business and as a club. We are safe hands under Foley and the ever-dependable stewardship of Neill Blake and Richard Hughes.

Hopefully it will be enough to keep us up but, regardless, the future is bright.