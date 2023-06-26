Former Premier League striker Robbie Keane has been named as head coach of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Keane - who scored 126 top-flight goals for six different clubs - has spent time as both the Irish and Middlesbrough assistant manager and was most recently assistant to Sam Allardyce at Leeds United.

His most successful years in England came with Tottenham Hotspur where he scored 112 goals across two spells.

The Republic of Ireland international is also his country's record appearance maker and goalscorer, finding the net 68 times in 146 games.

"I am delighted to take on this challenge at Maccabi," he told the club's website after agreeing a two-year deal.

"My team and I look forward to beginning work and we have confidence in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare the team for the coming season."