Silva on Mitrovic, Europe and defending
- Published
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Friday's game against Wolves.
Here is what the Fulham manager has had to say:
It will be "difficult" for Aleksandar Mitrovic to be fit for the fixture, though a decision will be made on Friday.
On achieving European football, Silva said: "I’m not a guy who dreams too much. I like the fans to dream and be proud."
On being sixth in the Premier League, he said: "The players, they deserve what we have achieved so far. We want to keep improving. Everybody knows it is difficult to be in this position."
Silva warned Wolves are in a "much better" position under Julen Lopetegui and says "details" will decide the encounter at Craven Cottage.
Fulham have back-to-back clean sheets and have conceded just seven goals in 12 matches since the World Cup break, prompting Silva to state: "It’s been one of the biggest improvements since the World Cup break. Our backline have done well because they have worked hard to get to the standards that we want."