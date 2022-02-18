Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

This should be a good game, because both sides have got something to prove at the moment and it's normally pretty lively when they play each other anyway.

Leeds didn't really turn up last week against Everton at Goodison, but there is no danger of that happening when Manchester United are at Elland Road.

Manchester United were far from convincing when I watched them beat Brighton on Tuesday. Again, the result was on a knife edge until right near the end but they are still picking up points despite not playing particularly well, and I think they will beat Leeds.

Ralf Rangnick's side have found it difficult when sides have sat in against them, but Leeds won't do that. There are going to be times when the door is left open for the visitors, but can they take their chances this time?

Reuben's prediction: 2-4

Leeds are beautiful to watch because they score and concede so many - our 3-3 draw with them last week was just a completely crazy game. Manchester United are on a stinky run at the moment but things might click for them if it is an open game - I'm going with goals in this one anyway!

