Man Utd 3-2 Spurs: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, speaking to BBC Sport: "We showed the kind reaction we were due to show after the bad second half at the Etihad. The team deserved to win, coming back after two equalising goals in that style was great."

On Ronaldo: "Today it was his best performance, at least since I arrived. He was good in training on Thursday and that is why I decided to start him. Fantastic performance by him but also by the rest of the team.

"He can do it [get 70,000 people off their feet], but again he can also do it only with the team. A fantastic performance. It was not just the three goals today it was also he was part of the team when they were in possession of the ball.

"It was probably our best performance bearing in mind the quality of the opponents. It was necessary, we had to win the game and it will give us a boost for our next game."