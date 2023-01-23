Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown says there is "real unity" back at Arsenal following the Gunners dramatic 3-2 win over Manchester United.

"The manager has done a fantastic job in the three years he has been there. Let's not forget last season they lost the first three games. Everybody was calling for his head.

"There's an energy there now - a fire in their bellies. They aren't just following instructions, but are playing from their core. They're eating, breathing, living football every day of the week.

"This is a beautiful moment for the club and the players. They celebrate every goal like it is a last-minute winner."