We've been asking how confident you are that Manchester City can retain their Premier League title, with just seven games remaining.

Here are some of your thoughts on the title race with Liverpool:

Chris: Seven games remain. Each have four at home and three away. Arguably, City have a slightly easier run-in but each have some tricky games to negotiate. My view is that City will win all their remaining games and Liverpool will drop two points at home to United, thereby giving City the title by three points.

David: No problem, City can get another Premier League title. We can let Liverpool get to the FA Cup final as it will give them extra games to play. Then City can go on to win the European Cup.

Michael: I feel peaceful, optimistic, proud and yet disappointed. We should have nailed the three points - Raheem unlucky with hair's breadth offside, as Jurgen graciously said and Mahrez always buries those left-foot shots! We hold our heads high. We will complete the Madrid job and our real greatness will be decisive at Wembley. The final seven games are ours.

Tim: City should have won that drawn game. If Sterling had been on form, then it was a formality. The draw keeps City ahead mentally as well as on points. They say City have the easier run but I think it will go down to the wire. With the amount of games being played City's big squad should see them through. I think we'll take the title and maybe the FA Cup.

Let us know your thoughts here