Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin accuses Hibs defender Ryan Porteous of "blatant cheating" to win Hibs a penalty in the home side's 3-1 victory at Easter Road after a tangle with Liam Scales, which also led to a second booking for the Dons man. (Daily Express), external

Hibs officials are believed to have demanded answers from their Aberdeen counterparts following comments made by manager Jim Goodwin about Ryan Porteous. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Injured Aiden McGeady insists he is "still hungry" to play as the 36-year-old Hibs winger opens up on Sunderland struggles and Lee Johnson's managerial style. (Scotsman), external

Read the rest of Sunday's Scottish gossip.