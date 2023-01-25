Goodwin is braced for sack - gossip

Jim Goodwin is braced for the sack as Aberdeen manager following his side's humiliating Scottish Cup defeat by sixth-tier Darvel, with a board meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, by which time chairman Dave Cormack will have sounded out the club's US-based directors - Tom Crotty and Dimitros Efstathiou. (The Scottish Sun), external

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is poised for crisis talks with his players after chairman Dave Cormack meets his board of directors to discuss the 41-year-old Irishman's future. (Press & Journal), external

English League One club Portsmouth are leading the race to sign 30-year-old Sunderland defender Bailey Wright, who has also been linked with Aberdeen, Derby County and Hibs. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

