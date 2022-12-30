Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”.

The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.

However, despite acknowledging the need for squad depth with his team competing on four fronts, Ten Hag will not rush into the transfer market.

“We are looking for the right player,” he said. “It has to match sporting criteria and definitely financial criteria.

“We want to carry on in all the leagues by winning games and cups so you need numbers and good players to cover that. You also need competition so that you can make technical choices.”

In their past two Premier League games, Ten Hag has brought on players who have ended up scoring in Alejandro Garnacho against Fulham and Fred against Nottingham Forest. He is hopeful that trend continues.

“We need impact from the bench,” he said. “You need people who can impact the game when you need a goal or when you are leading and want to go the counter attack and keep the win.”