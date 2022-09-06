Will Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

Jorginho was dropped for Chelsea's last match after a woeful showing against Southampton earlier in the week.

The whole team were dreadful in that game and Thomas Tuchel had to make changes on Saturday. Despite a different line-up, it was another poor performance, and neither Conor Gallagher nor Ruben Loftus-Cheek grabbed their chance to show they should be a fixture in the middle.

Gallagher will feel particularly disappointed, as he used up another opportunity to show Tuchel and the fans at Stamford Bridge that he's ready to displace Jorginho.

Circumstances have already handed him three league starts this season, and he's squandered them all. There were moments when Tuchel was explosively frustrated by his decisions.

None of the positions in the systems his manager is using seem to suit Gallagher. His attacking ability is wasted when he plays deeper in midfield, and he doesn't look comfortable in the wide forward role that Mason Mount has occupied.

Tuchel is tweaking his formation desperately while N'Golo Kante is injured, and fans will be hoping he stumbles on something that gets the best out of Gallagher and the rest of this team before it's too late.