Newcastle are winless in 10 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D4 L6), since a 2-0 victory in December 2015.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four Premier League away games against Newcastle (W2 D2) – only once have they gone five league games without defeat at St James’ Park, doing so between September 1961 and May 1969.

Liverpool have won eight Premier League games against Newcastle after conceding the first goal, at least double the amount they have won against any other side. Each of their last three victories over the Magpies have seen them concede the first goal within the opening seven minutes.