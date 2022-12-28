Brendan Rodgers is hopeful Leicester can get their transfer business done early in the January window.

The Foxes had a quiet summer window, signing only goalkeeper Alex Smithies and centre-back Wout Faes.

Rodgers said: "We’ve had a period of time now to know what it is we need. Hopefully we can get that done sooner rather than later. That’s the plan. Hopefully that can take place early in the window."

On what type of players he is hoping to sign, Rodgers added: "Most of my teams have always had two wingers who are fast and can threaten the back-line.

"Left-back, we need somebody to come in, because we’ve only got Luke [Thomas]. We need more stature in the team. Clearly you need that at centre-half. The stature of the team we can increase. The power and speed in the front-line is clearly needed."

As well as bringing in new players, Rodgers said talks have been ongoing with current players who are soon to be out of contract.

"There’s been ongoing conversations with Soyuncu, Amartey and Evans as well. We’ve been speaking to the representatives for a while," he said.