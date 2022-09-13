Sporting v Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Richarlison

  • This is the first-ever competitive meeting between Sporting and Tottenham Hotspur in any competition.

  • Tottenham are looking to record Champions League wins in each of their first two matches in the competition in a season for the first time since 2017-18 under Mauricio Pochettino.

  • Sporting’s Marcus Edwards, who played once for Tottenham in the League Cup against Gillingham in September 2016, became the first Englishman to score for a Portuguese club in the Champions League in their 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.