Everton boss Frank Lampard insists his side will have "no excuses" whatever the result of Saturday's six-pointer with relegation rivals Southampton despite Toffees fans planning protests on the day.

Supporters are planning a pre-match demonstration of their unhappiness with the Goodison Park hierarchy after last season's battle against relegation has been followed with another dogfight this term.

“We cannot make any excuses about anything going on around at the minute in terms of noise," said former England midfielder Lampard.

"We are very privileged to work for this club and if people want to call it a difficult moment, so be it – we just have to work in one direction to try to show people we are a better team than they think we are.

“I have to be the first one that filters things out, my only focus can be to prepare the team for Southampton. We have to go into the game with the understanding it is an important one but there are a lot of games to come after this.

“This is a big game for us in terms of our league position, points, what it would mean if we can win the game.

"The fans have an absolute right to protest and I believe they are coming early to welcome the players to the stadium. If they are that’s great, because we saw what a great help that was [last season]."