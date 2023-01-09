The issue of defence - Your views

We asked you for your thoughts after Hibernian's much needed victory against Motherwell.

Here's what you had to say...

George: Flakey, again. Three super goals from front three, Nisbet is benefitting from good build up play. But, the soft centre is still there for all to see. Can we up what's on offer to Porto? Because, as it stands, without him, we have little or no defenders of any quality.

Stephen: Long overdue! Fantastic for the win, but defensively still questionable.