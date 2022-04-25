Chris Bevan, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was repeatedly asked whether Gabriel Jesus could leave the club in the summer after the Brazilian's brilliant four-goal display had blown Watford away at a gusty Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola made it clear he is not even thinking about that now, with his side entering the final month of what could be another stellar season with the two biggest prizes, domestically and in Europe, in their sights.

Five wins in City's five remaining games will secure the Premier League title and, while Guardiola must be hoping they are all as straightforward as Saturday's one-sided game, he knows they won't be.

So, rather than speculating whether Jesus will sign a contract extension or not before his current deal runs out in 2023, he urged focus on the task ahead on both fronts - starting with Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg with Real Madrid, every game is must-win now.

For Watford boss Roy Hodgson, staying up is the only target and the chances of that happening appear to be receding every week.

When the Hornets last won a game, against Southampton on 13 March, only goal difference kept them in the bottom three. Now, after four successive defeats, they are nine points adrift with five games to play and have a goal difference drastically worse than the two teams immediately above them.

While they won't be down mathematically if they lose their next game, against fellow strugglers Burnley on Saturday, defeat would surely end their hopes of escaping the drop.

The good news there is that the Clarets are much more beatable than City, of course, but the problem for Watford is that they face them at Vicarage Road, where they have lost their past 10 games.