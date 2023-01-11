Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Since Pep Guardiola came to Manchester City in the summer of 2016, many managers have tried - and failed - to beat the Blues boss.

But in their past two Premier League games at Etihad Stadium, City have dropped points - losing to Brentford just before the World Cup and then drawing with Everton on 31 December.

BBC Radio Manchester was joined by Bees defender Ben Mee last week and he offered some fascinating insight into how they were able to get the better of the champions on their own patch.

And it was much more than a smash-and-grab performance - indeed, Guardiola has twice said over the past week or so that City have been the better side in every game "except Brentford".

"Defensively, we were trying to cut off the space for the big man [Erling Haaland] to run in behind," explained Mee.

"Disrupting that relationship between him and Kevin de Bruyne was a massive part. When he got the ball it was closest man to him who would close him down, and if he passed it to someone who was in a better position we'd take it - as long as it wasn't Haaland."

Brentford took the lead through Ivan Toney, who would also score the winner in the 98th minute.

"We wanted to be brave as well," Mee added. "We wanted to disrupt the backline a bit more through direct play and take the game to them.

"I felt like we were in control for a lot of it. We didn't concede too many opportunities. I think it was about being brave and getting men forward, and the counter at the end was proof of that."

The Bees, like Everton, played with three centre-backs and Mee concluded: "That allows the left or right-sided centre-half to come out to meet De Bruyne and engage. You've still got two centre-halves to deal with Haaland."