Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton face Burnley on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from his the Saints boss' news conference:

He is confident the club can reach a "good solution" with Fraser Forster when it comes to the goalkeeper's future and signing a new contract.

Hasenhuttl said beating Arsenal "was an important win, no question", adding: "The way we played was not the most attractive one, but it was a successful one."

When asked if he will give the youngsters more minutes now Southampton are effectively safe, Hasenhuttl said: "There should be a very clear message for everybody that the best XI should play."

The Austrian said that, tactically, his side are a step forward this season: "We are more flexible in our shape and we are not so one dimensional."

On facing Burnley, he said: "Turf Moor is never an easy place to go and they are fighting for their lives now, so we have to be resistant and know it is not always about playing nice football."

When asked about Sean Dyche's sacking as Clarets boss, Hasenhuttl added: "He managed there for such a long time and, normally, you have a team with a very clear philosophy. When someone like him is gone, normally you do things a little bit differently."

