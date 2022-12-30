Jesse Marsch says Leeds will “keep building in our own way” as he prepares for a trip to high-flying Newcastle.

Since a takeover in autumn 2021, the Magpies have been transformed from a relegation-threatened side to a title contender and Marsch admits his team can no longer compete with them over a season.

“Our true competitors are the mid and bottom-of-the-table teams – that is the reality,” said Marsch. “There is the history of a club, infrastructure, player pool, playing style, manager, time but almost in any league around the world, the teams at the top are the ones who typically spend the most.”

Despite this, Marsch is bullish about what can be achieved at Leeds and is hopeful they can bounce back from three successive defeats.

“I don’t look at it as glass half-empty,” he said. “I look at it as trying to maximise our potential for what we want to become.

“I know the history of this club, what has been achieved here and I have to do the best to make this team the best it can be.

“We like who we are and we like our identity. We will keep building in our own way.”