Chris Bevan, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

This was the first time since the end of October that City had failed to score at home but, while this performance lacked the sparkle of their win in Lisbon, they never loosened their grip on the tie.

Sporting did manage some efforts at goal before the end, but in the early stages they barely got a kick, and seemed content to try to keep City quiet.

Until Raheem Sterling spurned their best chance just before half-time, there had been precious little goalmouth action at either end, but the home fans did not seem to care too much.

City's lack of fit or available defenders had concerned Pep Guardiola before kick-off, but Sporting's lack of ambition meant he had little to worry about on the night, and teenage defender Conrad Egan-Riley acquitted himself well on his debut at this level.

So too did veteran midfielder Fernandinho, who was making his 100th Champions League appearance and seemed to relish his recall to the starting line-up. Guardiola was relaxed enough to even bring on third-choice keeper Scott Carson for Ederson with 20 minutes remaining.

There are much tougher tests to come for City this season, starting with their trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday, but they made effortless progress to the last eight here.