Leeds v Aston Villa: Team news

Leeds forward Patrick Bamford will be involved as a substitute on Thursday after a three-month injury lay-off with a foot injury.

Diego Llorente is fit after a muscle strain but Tyler Roberts is out for the season because of a ruptured hamstring.

Aston Villa defenders Ezri Konsa and Lucas Digne are both available after missing Saturday's win over Southampton because of Covid-19.

Carney Chukwuemeka is fit again after a two-match absence with a slight niggle.

Who makes your Leeds team to face Villa?

Pick your Villa starting XI against the Whites