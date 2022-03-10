Leeds v Aston Villa: Team news
- Published
Leeds forward Patrick Bamford will be involved as a substitute on Thursday after a three-month injury lay-off with a foot injury.
Diego Llorente is fit after a muscle strain but Tyler Roberts is out for the season because of a ruptured hamstring.
Aston Villa defenders Ezri Konsa and Lucas Digne are both available after missing Saturday's win over Southampton because of Covid-19.
Carney Chukwuemeka is fit again after a two-match absence with a slight niggle.
Who makes your Leeds team to face Villa?