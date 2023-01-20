Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has confirmed that Magpies striker Chris Wood is having a medical at Nottingham Forest this morning.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Howe said: "Chris is having a medical with Nottingham Forest as we speak so that’s the situation.

"He’s been a huge player for us. I have to say he’s been outstanding in every way. When we signed him we were in a very difficult league position. He played a huge part on the pitch to help transform the team.

"This season he has been excellent both on and off the pitch in terms of his leadership and positivity when he’s not played. I can’t underestimate the role he’s played.

"It was a difficult decision because you have to take into account the player and his wishes but also it’s a very good deal financially for the football club."