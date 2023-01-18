What do Tottenham need to do before the window shuts?

We asked for your opinions on what business Spurs need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Bill: They need a clear-out. At least 11 players are surplus to requirements. Before any new signings are made Conte needs to sit down with whoever is doing the deals to make sure he buys the right players to fit into Conte’s team tactics. A goalkeeper, centre-back and creative midfielder are a must.

Jdc: We only need one signing - Mauricio Pochettino.

Anthony: Tottenham need to back Conte. Spurs need a couple of players - a centre-back, a right-back, along with creative midfielder. They should go in the market for Bastoni, Dumfries and Maddison.

CC: New Manager, new goalie, new right-back, new centre-back, new creative midfielder, new back-up for Son.

Wesley: I think my team needs to buy a new goalkeeper, right wing-back, creative player and two box-to-box midfielders. Hope we can buy at least two players in this window.

Chris: Spurs need new owners, new manager, new goalkeeper, new defence. Other than that it’s plain sailing.