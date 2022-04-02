BBC Sport Scotland's Nick McPheat

After an early penalty miss from Barrie McKay was followed by going a goal down at Ross County, it would have been easy for Hearts to let the game fizzle out with third place all but secured.

However, Robbie Neilson's men deserve credit for getting themselves back into the contest.

But with a double-header against Hibernian in the league and Scottish Cup semi-final to come, the Hearts boss will want better from a backline that rode its luck in Dingwall.

