Thomas Tuchel says he hopes the change in ownership will have a positive effect on the future of his out-of-contract players.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are two of the Blues stars who are yet to sign new deals at Stamford Bridge and could leave for free in the summer.

“You never know, it may have a positive effect on negotiations rather than a negative,” he said. “I would not like to predict scenarios because then we will lose focus.

“Everybody has a different situation and feels differently about what is happening and I am still hoping for the best outcome.”

Tuchel is also convinced that staying at Chelsea is an attractive proposition for his squad.

“Whatever happens, I think we still have something to offer,” he said.

“The owner has decided to sell but he is selling a strong, solid and well-organised club operating at the highest level - and we will continue to do that.”