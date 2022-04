Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who played and scored in Lisbon last week, is likely to replace Joel Matip again.

Midfielder Naby Keita, only a substitute in Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester City, could come back into midfield.

Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz look poised to start up front.

Benfica will be without right-winger Rafa Silva, who has been ruled out with injury.

