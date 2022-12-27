Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford has the ability to score 20 Premier League goals in a season and has insisted his side must become more ruthless.

United are fifth in the Premier League but their tally of 20 goals is the lowest of any side in the top eight.

Rashford has scored four league goals so far this season, with his best return being 17 in 2019-20.

Asked if Rashford could reach 20, Ten Hag replied: "I don’t want to pin myself to a number. He is capable of scoring 20 goals in the Premier League - I am convinced of that. He has four but he also got three in the World Cup, so we know the potential to score those numbers in the Premier League."

United allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to leave by mutual consent in November. His exit has created space for a potential January signing in the frontline, though Ten Hag insists he has goals within his current squad.

"First, goals can also come out of our own club - Garnacho, Elanga, Pellistri, who made a good impression on the World Cup and also in training. So there can be those first," Ten Hag added.

"But yes, we are aware we have lost a striker. We need to get a striker in, but it has to be the right one who brings quality into the team, not just adding to the squad - that only causes problems. The criteria is high here at Manchester United.

"When you analyse the first 14 games - or however many we are on - we are not a problem in the frontline. Often, I had nothing to choose - or players have not been 100% fit and I have had to play them. That was a problem in first 20 games of the season. When we get players fit and available in the frontline then already we will score more goals."