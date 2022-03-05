Burnley v Chelsea - Confirmed team news
Burnley make two changes from their defeat by Leicester in midweek.
As expected, captain Ben Mee misses out and is replaced by Nathan Collins. Jay Rodriguez also comes in for Maxwell Cornet.
Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Lennon, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Weghorst, Rodriguez.
Reece James and Kai Havertz are back in for Chelsea, as part of seven changes from their win at Luton.
Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic come in. Romelu Lukaku returns to the bench, while Kenedy, Malang Sarr, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also drop out.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Chalobah, Silva, James, Kante, Jorginho, Saul, Mount, Pulisic, Havertz.