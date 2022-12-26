Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: What Conte said

Here's what Tottenham manager Antonio Conte had to say, speaking on Amazon Prime.

First, on England striker Harry Kane: "He had a programme to follow [after the World Cup] and when he came back he was good.

"You know his importance for us, his personality, his character. For us he is an important player and I am happy that he scored today."

On Kane's late opportunity to win the match: "The cross was good but the central defender is physically really strong and showed a great desire. "We could win at the end but it's OK. It's the first game after a month without football."

On the competition for a top-four place: "You have to change many aspects to become a winner.

"In the top four now there is not Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester United. We are talking about big, big clubs with the ability to go into the transfer market."