I﻿an Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

The quality of Neal Maupay’s goal against West Ham will give Frank Lampard plenty of encouragement going into the international break, especially with Dominic Calvert-Lewin not quite ready to return.

The Blues boss will also have been delighted to see his midfield pair of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Alex Iwobi look so good in the engine room. And defensively, too, with another clean sheet – that’s two in a row – it all adds up to a much healthier-looking 13th place in the table.

Onwards and upwards from here hopefully.

Lampard will now want his side to build on that - and maybe it’s a shame they have to wait until 1 October for their next game just as they’ve found some momentum.

That game – at Southampton – may tell us exactly where Everton are. Two sides on seven points, separated only by goal difference, but Everton will want that first away win having led at both Brentford and Leeds, only to settle for a point.

They look solid at the back with Conor Coady and James Tarkowski, and the full-backs look settled too.

It may now be a case of taking the chances when they arrive, just as Maupay did on Sunday.