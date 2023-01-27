Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton’s FA Cup game with Liverpool on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He does not anticipate any incoming or outgoing transfers before the deadline: “I don’t have any news and I do not expect anything. If we stay like this, I am happy.”

On Moises Caicedo, who has been subject to interest from Chelsea and Arsenal, he added: “He’s a good guy and is focused only on Brighton. I spoke to him on Wednesday. I hope he stays with us until the end of the season because in my opinion that’s the best solution for him and his career.”

It is a compliment that teams are interested in Brighton’s players: “It shows we are working in a good way. The transfer window is not my problem and I feel good today and will do next week [when the window closes]."

On playing Liverpool again just two weeks after beating them 3-0: “It will be a different game and against Liverpool it is always very difficult. They are a big, big team. We have respect for them but would like to repeat it if possible.”

Levi Colwill and Adam Lallana are the only two players unavailable: “Lallana is one of the most important players in our squad but we can play without him. The younger players are improving and they are ready.”

