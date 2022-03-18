Thomas Frank says his side’s recent wins against Norwich and Burnley “meant a lot” as the Bees sit eight points clear of the relegation zone with nine games to play.

Prior to the victory at Carrow Road, Brentford had gone eight games without a win and Frank says the recent six points have helped lift the pressure from his players.

“The more free-flowing you can play, without thinking about the consequences, the better,” he said. “The last two games were close games which is natural because the wins mean a lot.

“We’ve been reinforcing that we need to be brave, cool and aggressive.”

Key to Brentford’s improved form has been the performances of Ivan Toney who has now scored 13 goals this season.

Frank believes Toney’s accession to the England squad will come “sooner rather than later” if he keeps up his current level.

“There is big competition in the England squad,” said Frank. “The last games we’ve played, he has been fantastic. It’s about that consistency.”