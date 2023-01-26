Rangers v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

Rangers v St Johnstone pick of the stats graphicSNS

  • Rangers have won each of their last four home league games against St Johnstone, each by a different score to nil – 3-0 in August 2020, 1-0 in February 2021, 2-0 in December 2021, and 4-0 in August 2022.

  • Since Michael Beale’s first game in charge in December, no side has seen more goals in their Scottish Premiership matches than Rangers (25 – 17 for, 8 against). The Ibrox side have won six of these seven games (D1).

  • St Johnstone won their last league match against Rangers 2-1 in November, ending a 14-game winless run against the Glasgow club in the top flight (D3 L11).

  • St Johnstone have lost each of their last five league games, the longest ongoing such run in this season’s Scottish Premiership.

  • Alfredo Morelos (74 goals, 25 assists) is one away from recording 100 goal involvements in the Scottish Premiership. Since his first Rangers season (2017-18), only team-mate James Tavernier (108 – 53 goals, 55 assists) has been directly involved in more goals in the competition than the Colombian (99).