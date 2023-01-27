Rangers v St Johnstone: Team news

New Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell could make his debut while playmaker Ianis Hagi is back in the squad after a year's absence with a serious knee injury.

Defenders Filip Helander, John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz, midfielders Steven Davis and Tom Lawrence and forward Kemar Roofe are missing, but the latter is nearing a return to training after a shoulder problem.

St Johnstone are set to be without Ryan McGowan because of the groin issue that forced him off against Livingston, but James Brown should be fit despite going off with a minor injury in last weekend's Scottish Cup defeat.

Murray Davidson and Chris Kane have returned to full training after lay-offs but are unlikely to be involved.