Sweeney departs Dundee

Defender Ryan Sweeney has decided to leave Dundee after turning down the offer of a new and improved contract at Dens Park.

Sweeney captained the club to the Championship title in the 2022-23 season, and in total made 82 appearances for the club since joining from Mansfield Town in 2021.

“I want to say the biggest thank you to Dundee Football Club for the memories I have made in my two years here," Sweeney said.

"To be part of a title winning squad was an incredible feeling. To be named captain and to lift a trophy for this great football club is something I will cherish for the rest of my life and was my greatest moment in football to date.

“My biggest thank you goes to the supporters who stuck by us through thick and thin. Seeing the numbers turn up at Dens and then away from home was something myself and the boys appreciated every week.

“Dundee will always hold a special place in my family’s heart. My son attended his first ever game and Dundee will always be his first football shirt! I want to wish Tony, the boys and all the supporters every success for the future.”