'Happy and delighted to finally join Fulham'
- Published
New Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno says he "can't wait" to join training on Wednesday.
The Cottagers signed Leno from Arsenal on a three-year deal on Tuesday, for a reported fee, external totalling £8m.
Happy and delighted to finally join @FulhamFC.— Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) August 3, 2022
I can‘t wait to join the training today and I’m looking forward to play at Craven Cottage😍💪🏽⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pzBCkrntTd
