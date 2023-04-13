'Won't be missed' or a 'scapegoat? - your views on Wilson's exit

We asked for your thoughts on the exit of sporting director Ross Wilson after four years at Ibrox.

Here's selection of what you told us:

Duncan: When will the board get the priorities right? Not without a good shake-up methinks. Financial stability is necessary but surely that aim can be achieved without recruitment suffering so poorly.

Gordon: I’m glad he is away to be honest because the amount of injury-prone players he brought in – Roofe, Ramsey etc - has cost us the league in the last two seasons. We need someone that can spot a good player who is going to do the business on the park.

Anon: Harsh words from many who appear to have got their way, however not many alternatives from the critics…

Anon: Ross Wilson will not be missed. Some of the signings have been woeful, the fans expect a win every week and there is some unrest with what silverware has been won. But what some people forget is we didn't get back into the Premiership until 2016, since then we’ve been runners-up four times in the league, Premiership winners, Scottish Cup winners, and got to the Europa League final.

Scott: I think it's safe to say that Rangers still have not recovered from what happened in 2012. We are definitely the second best team in Scotland, with Celtic being ahead of us in almost every way possible. I think there is still some turmoil within the Rangers board and Wilson has been made a scapegoat in the whole affair. We will probably be relieved.