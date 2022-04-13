Manchester United have reached a "verbal agreement in principle" with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to become their next manager. The Dutchman is expected to join on a four-year deal, but an announcement will not be made before Ajax face PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday. (Athletic - subscription required), external

The club are also eyeing a potential move for RB Leipzig and France midfielder Christopher Nkunku, who has notched 17 goals and 12 assists in 29 Bundesliga games this season. (Florian Plettenberg), external

Meanwhile, United and Tottenham are both interested in the summer signing of West Brom and England's 29-year-old goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. (Sky Sports), external

