Liverpool v Bournemouth: Head-to-head record

Liverpool have won their past six Premier League games against Bournemouth by an aggregate score of 19-1.

Bournemouth have lost seven of their eight matches at Anfield - the exception being a 2-2 draw in the Premier League in April 2017.

Jurgen Klopp's side are yet to win in the league in 2022-23. They last started a season more slowly in 2012-13, when they failed to win any of their opening five opening five games.