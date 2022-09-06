Lloris fancies Spurs' chances of ending wait for trophy

Captain Hugo Lloris believes Tottenham's transformation under Antonio Conte stands them in good stead as they build towards winning a first trophy in 14 years.

On the eve of Spurs' Champions League opener against Marseille, Lloris was asked about the wait for his first silverware with Spurs.

The goalkeeper said: "I am still looking for it. I believe that we are capable to make it.

"It is going to demand a lot of effort, a lot of work. I feel we are going in the right direction, but we know there are a lot of competitive clubs in England and in Europe, so that’s why we need to go step by step.

"The belief is there, that’s the most important. We feel we are ready to compete, we feel we are improving but we know that it’s ever enough. You always have to push to prove yourself and go over your limits if you want to succeed.

"We could feel the improvement very early when Antonio Conte and his coaching staff arrived. Obviously it was not perfect, but step by step we improved as a team.

"We improved our concept and I think in the last moment of the season we stepped up and we got fourth spot. If we are in this competition today it is because we deserve it.

"It is a new adventure for the club. It has been two years now without this competition, so we are all excited to be part of it, but we have to play with ambition. We know also that this competition is all about detail. Every team involved will try to do their best and play at their best level, so it demands a lot of focus. We are going to try and start in the best way with a win."