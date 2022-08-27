Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, is attracting attention from Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United. (ESPN), external

O'Riley is being tracked by eight clubs with Leicester and Newcastle believed to be considering offers and £15m the minimum Celtic are likely to consider. (Sun)

Manager Ange Postecoglou says further signings before the transfer deadline will be dependent on freeing up space in his Celtic squad. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Kyogo Furuhashi believes Celtic can emulate Sheriff Tiraspol and beat Champions League opponents Real Madrid. (Sun), external