Roy Hodgson says it is a "privilege" to return to Crystal Palace after being appointed until the end of the season - and said his sole objective is securing Premier League survival.

The 75-year-old said he didn't expect to take another managerial job in the Premier League after overseeing Watford's relegation last season, but returns for his third spell at his boyhood club after Patrick Vieira was sacked last week.

Hodgson said: "It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around.

"Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

"Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday."

Ray Lewington has returned alongside Hodgson, while Paddy McCarthy also joins the first-team coaching set-up.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish added: "I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club.

"We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roy’s and Ray’s experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy can help fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league."