Hibernian forward Martin Boyle has joined his Australia teammates for morale support ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

The 29-year-old will continue his injury rehabilitation following the knee surgery which has seen him out of action since October 2022.

Boyle was left out of the Socceroo’s 26-man squad but head coach Graham Arnold requested that Boyle was a part of their training camp and Hibs manager Lee Johnson believes it will be "good for his mindset" to join his national team.

“We are really pleased with how Martin has been progressing over the last few months and he is well on track with his rehabilitation and recovery," Johnson said.

“The last few months have been difficult for him, but he has been working really hard to make sure he gets back to full fitness as quickly as he can.

“When you are out injured for a long period of time, it can be a lonely place as a footballer. This is a good opportunity for Boyle to go out to Australia, link up with his international teammates and receive some of the best medical care in a new environment.

“The change of scenery will be good for his mindset, and I’m sure he will come back revitalised when we welcome him back in a week’s time.”