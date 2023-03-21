Former Celtic defender Mikael Lustig has heaped praise on his former teammate and current Celtic captain Callum McGregor.

McGregor replaced Scott Brown as captain in 2021, and Lustig said he has done a fantastic job.

“Just unbelievable," he said. "There’s been a lot of new players coming in from all around the world and to have Callum as a proper Celtic boy has been really important.

"I just think that he was playing under Broony, but he doesn’t try to be Broony. He’s just himself.

"He’s quite a calm guy, maybe not talking that much but the way he is playing, the way he is training is just top. That’s why he’s been so good."