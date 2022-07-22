Trophies and 'intimidating' Postecoglou key for Mooy

Aaron Mooy says the chance to add some silverware to his CV at the tail end of his career was a major factor in signing for Celtic.

The 31-year-old Australia midfielder agreed a two-year contract following his departure from Chinese club Shanghai Port.

"It's obviously a huge club with a massive history and when I found out I had the opportunity to come, it didn't take me long to say yes," he said. "Obviously Celtic challenges for trophies as well and I haven't won many in my career, so hopefully I can be part of a successful team.

"You can move to different countries and maybe play in strong teams, but when Celtic came up, I couldn't turn it down."

Mooy had previously mentioned that being reunited with former international boss Ange Postecoglou was also a factor after his "amazing job" in his first year in charge.

"It makes it a little bit easier for me to make the transition because I know what he likes," he said. "He's still intimidating! He just has that aura about him. He keeps you on your toes and pushes you.

"He likes to play good football, get the ball on the deck with quick triangle patterns and I enjoyed it a lot."