'Marsch will hope he was wrong about deadline day addition'

Adonis Storr

Few teams, if any, could go from being two goals away from relegation on the final day of the season, to turning a profit on transfers the following window. But when Charles de Ketelaere - Leeds' first choice for their vacant striker role - snubbed the Whites for Milan - a profit on transfers seems to have been too tempting to resist.

And, while Jesse Marsch consistently mentioned wanting a striker in press conferences, none were pursued to a purchase. In fact, the board had decided not to add a striker to the squad and made their decision public via Angus Kinnear’s program notes for the game against Everton, a fixture which fell two days before the deadline.

But when Rodrigo’s shoulder popped out 30 minutes into the Everton game, Kinnear’s program notes seemed obsolete. A last-minute scramble to secure the striker that had been mooted all summer, looked desperate.

Wilfried Gnonto, a player Marsch had previously stated was, “not Premier League ready”, became the club’s fifth-choice and eventual signing.

A strong start to this season has fizzled out to one point in nine for Marsch's side. With Patrick Bamford rusty after a year out, and Rodrigo out for a month, Marsch will hope that his initial assessment of Gnonto was wrong.