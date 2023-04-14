Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Both of these teams are in such good form - Aston Villa have won their past four games, while Newcastle are on a run of five wins in a row.

The obvious result is a draw, but I am actually going to keep on backing Newcastle because I was really impressed with their second-half display at Brentford last week.

I really admire what Unai Emery has done at Villa too, and they have enough firepower to cause the Magpies problems here but I just feel like Newcastle's quality will edge it.

Jack's prediction: This is a good one to start with, and I am going to go for some goals for Match of the Day. Newcastle are formidable but Emery is doing brilliantly - Villa feels like the perfect club for him - and he'll find a way to get something here. 2-2.

