We asked your for your views after Wolves loss on the opening day at Leeds.

Mark: This has been coming for the last two seasons. It's the same squad and it needed freshening up big time. We needed at least one new attacking midfielder and another quality centre forward, the fans could see it but not our owners.

Baz: The deterioration started with the selling of players without better replacements. Jimenez injury led to him never getting back to his previous standard. Traore went on loan. The lack of shots on target from the second-half of the season is a damming statistic. It's now clear that the owners need to put their money where their mouth is.

Ian: We're totally lacking organisation at the back. We need three strikers and to put Coady back in the eleven.

Dip: The performance was better but like last season we either score first then lose, or the opposition score first and we can't get into the game and make the chances count, which we may see in future matches. We create good chances but scoring is the name of the game. At this level we will get punished.

Eoin: We are just not good enough. Giving the ball away too easily, and what was Sa doing on the goal line? We definitely need new players and quickly. I don't know what's happening with Coady but we need to keep him because he is a vital part of our defence. We need to be better next week for Fulham because they gave Liverpool a great game.